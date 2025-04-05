Outspoken but not inaccurate: medical tribunal makes no finding of misinformation by Dr. Hodkinson

Dr. Roger Hodkinson will retain his medical license following a hearing before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

Calgary: Dr. Roger Hodkinson will retain his medical license following a hearing before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), which resulted in minimal sanctions against the outspoken pathologist.

Dr. Hodkinson faced allegations of unprofessional conduct regarding 17 public statements made in November 2020 and April 2021. His remarks were critical of public health officials and presented an alternative perspective on COVID-19, including the efficacy of masking and vaccines.

Initially, the CPSA alleged that his statements were inaccurate or misleading.

However, following negotiations with lawyers for The Democracy Fund, the CPSA limited its claims to arguing that Dr. Hodkinson’s comments violated the ethical code and extended beyond the scope of a general pathologist.

While Dr. Hodkinson did not concede that any of his statements were false, he acknowledged that his criticisms of other physicians technically breached the Code of Ethics and Professionalism. He also admitted that he should have clarified that his views were outside the scope of a general pathologist.

The case was resolved through a joint submission, resulting in Dr. Hodkinson receiving a caution and being required to complete an online course on influence and advocacy.

Lawyer @AlanHonner was retained by TDF to represent Dr. Hodkinson. “Dr. Hodkinson acknowledged that he could have used more measured language when critiquing physicians with whom he disagrees," said Honner.

"However, he did not concede that any of his statements were misinformation, nor did the tribunal make such a determination."

Dr. Hodkinson now joins other prominent health professionals, such as Dr. Jordan Peterson and Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, who have been cautioned by their respective regulatory bodies for making public comments that diverge from the official narrative.

Last year, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pledged to review the province’s regulated professions to ensure that the freedom of speech of professionals is adequately protected.

She also committed to legislative changes to ensure that professionals are regulated based on competence and conduct rather than speech.

Dr. Hodkinson strongly supports safeguarding free speech for health professionals. “The essence of progress in all scientific matters, including medicine, is debate regarding scientific findings,” he stated.

Dr. Hodkinson earned his medical degree from Cambridge University and completed his pathology residency in Vancouver. He has served as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Alberta and as past Chair of the Royal College specialty examination in pathology. With several publications and awards to his name, he had until now maintained a spotless disciplinary record over his 50-year career.

Source: (The Democracy Fund)

My Take…

Dr.Roger Hodkinson is one of the heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic. He has spoken out extensively against COVID-19 Pandemic abuses, ethics violations, destruction of medical ethics, and dangers of COVID-19 Vaccines.

Before becoming Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith publicly made a promise to Dr.Roger Hodkinson that she would dissolve the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

Danielle Smith betrayed that promise once she became Premier, and her Health Minister, Adriana Lagrange, has become a major public supporter of pedophiles and child rapist doctors who were given their medical licenses back during the COVID-19 Pandemic by this same College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

Here is Danielle Smith’s Health Minister, doing photo-ops with College Officials (College Registrar Dr.Scott McLeod on the left) who gave child rapists (who were sexually assaulting children as young as 5 years old) medical licenses back and access to Alberta children during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but sabotaged medical licenses and medical careers of doctors like myself and Dr.Roger Hodkinson:

Give a gift subscription

Share