BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Courts have ruled that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt stole an excess $45,000 from my Stripe account and these funds must be returned to me by the Court!!

My family is being threatened and extorted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team and her AHS and CPSA criminal co-conspirators, in their efforts to shut down my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.

From February 2025 to May 2025, Danielle Smith's team and her AHS and CPSA thugs debanked me via Stripe, froze my Stripe account and eventually stole $142,814 from it.

(RBC Bank would use this as a precedent to debank Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk @echipiuk )

This $142,814 heist from my Stripe account followed two extortion payments we paid to Danielle Smith's AHS lawyers:

Mar.5, 2025: $10,000 extortion payment paid to Danielle Smith and AHS

Mar.12, 2025: $45,792 extortion payment paid to Danielle Smith and AHS

May.8, 2025: $142,814 stolen from my Stripe by Danielle Smith, AHS and CPSA

Total: $198,606 paid to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt to eliminate their fraudulent application to have me imprisoned for 83 days and keep our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic going uninterrupted for an entire year, helping thousands of Stage 4 Cancer patients.

However, they double dipped on the $45,000 and stole that amount TWICE!

Court of King's Bench of Alberta has just ruled those funds must be RETURNED to me.

These Cancer patient funds will be used to fight ABDanielleSmith's efforts to criminalize IVERMECTIN as early as August 15 when we go to Court AGAIN.

Stay tuned, MUCH more to come in this biggest scandal in Alberta's history.

And yes, I encourage thousands of Albertans to show up to Edmonton Courthouse on August 15 at 10am for the Ivermectin criminalization proceedings!

Pack the Courthouse!

Much more soon!

Give a gift subscription

Share