COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Francour's avatar
Jill Francour
29m

Best news I’ve heard today! Congrats ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
28m

Blessings and justice is the Lord’s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture