I know many of you follow me on X (or Twitter) so thank you!

This is something truly special for me.

For 9 years I have endured torture and abuse at the hands of ruthless con artists.

My Edmonton cancer program at Cross Cancer Institute was sabotaged by Alberta Health Services under Alberta Premiers Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney, and Danielle Smith. Each had a hand in the sabotage. Sabotage that led to cancer patient deaths.

=====

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley resigned from politics on Jan.16, 2024, days after I published two stories about her pedophile scandals that went viral internationally.

Notley’s pediatrics lead and AHS Chief Medical Officer (Dr.Albert de Villiers) liked to sexually assault 7 year old boys and had 28 letters of reference from Alberta’s healthcare leaders at AHS and the College who tried to keep him out of jail. He is now serving a 5.5 year prison sentence.

Notley’s President of Alberta College of Family Physicians (Dr.Fred Janke) trafficked a 5 year old child to rape and produce child pornography with and was arrested in 2018. Everyone tried to protect him and even our current Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange defended him publicly in June 2024, calling the RCMP arrest and 9 months of undercover police evidence “simply untrue”. The College of Physicians gave him his medical license back in 2021 and access to Alberta’s children.

This is the type of person (Rachel Notley) who destroyed my Cancer Program as a favor to Justin Trudeau, who rebuilt my Cancer Program in Vancouver, BC, where my cancer treatments such as Pluvicto are now offered for $150,000+ to cancer patients who can afford them. I know this because two of my current patients were offered this recently.

======

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney stepped down on May 18, 2022 after becoming the biggest abuser of Christian Pastors in the Western World during the pandemic. Under Kenney, the AHS mafia launched the $140,000 extortion plot against my family. This extortion plot was delayed by my family’s serious health issues in 2022 and my appeals in 2023 and 2024, which I lost in Court.

Jason Kenney never got to see his attack against my family fulfilled - he was kicked out by freedom loving Albertans in 2022. He has become the most despised Alberta politician in recent history and the biggest crash and burn of any Canadian conservative politician to ever hold office.

======

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith used rural Alberta and Alberta’s freedom movement to take power from Jason Kenney, then quickly betrayed both.

After securing 91.5% support to stay on as leader of Alberta on Nov.2, 2024, she resumed the $140,000 extortion plot against my family and within days, the Premier’s Office and AHS filed a Court Application to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

What followed was constant harassment for me to pay fraudulent Court costs that were fabricated by AHS, the College and Premier Danielle Smith’s Office (which leaked confidential government documents to AHS lawyers).

Premier Smith’s Alberta Government then did a “seizure search” on my assets and froze my STRIPE account and Substack Income and GiveSendGo in February 2025.

Premier Smith’s Government also raided my GiveSendGo $210,000 Legal Fund to ensure I would struggle to defend myself legally.

They attacked my ability to feed my family and my ability to defend myself - all this while Premier Smith went to President Trump’s inauguration and flew all around the United States pretending to be a conservative and Canada’s only “sane politician”. And what a show it was. Many Albertans clapped like trained seals.

That is, until “the call” came and she bent the knee and declared full support for Justin Trudeau’s “response” to the United States. Days before the globalists kicked Trudeau to the curb and installed Carney instead.

======

I think about some of the interesting things I’ve been put through:

I’ve had innumerable death threats.

I’ve been declared dead by my TD Bank and then had my business account raided.

I had all my tax returns sabotaged by my MNP accountants so my family wouldn’t get any tax refunds.

Revenue Canada stole $100,000 of my SRED Tax Credits without explanation, and viciously fought me for 5 years until I got them back.

My children have been threatened repeatedly by both College and AHS lawyers and they put it in writing.

I have been illegally prevented from working and earning an income for my family for 9 years. My medical work contracts were illegally breached and my Hospital Privileges were illegally sabotaged by AHS.

My medical license is still being held hostage by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta under constant threats that they will “come after me”.

I’ve had the College send the police to my house to intimidate my wife and kids on a Sunday afternoon.

I have been defamed by a dozen Trudeau judges in Court, smeared and vilified by politicians and Alberta’s media. None of these people know me.

I was accused by the College of Physicians of being “unfit to practice medicine” and was told I had to subject myself to a “psychiatric evaluation” to determine my “fitness”. The reason? I filed a lawsuit against Alberta Health Services for breach of Contract and refused a $400,000 settlement offer from AHS.

The College of Physicians lawyer who accused me of being "mentally unfit to practice medicine”, Craig Boyer of Shores Jardine LLP, is the same lawyer who gave two child rapists their medical licenses back in 2021 (Dr.Fred Janke, Dr.Ghasan Al-Naami, recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for child pornography of a 6 year old child).

After my Edmonton Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute was sabotaged, my Cancer patients were left to die - the exact number of deaths is unknown but I had 2456 Cancer patients under my care and their care was deliberately sabotaged - they lost access to PET scans and their only Cancer Treatments (177Lu-DOTATATE). Most of these patients are now deceased as a result.

CONCLUSION:

It’s under these conditions that I celebrate small but meaningful victories like reaching 500,000 followers on Twitter.

Because I’ve done it under the most inhumane conditions possible. The only thing that Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians haven’t done yet, is try to have me killed. These psychopaths have done everything else.

They’ve bribed half of Alberta’s two highest Courts. They paid for fake Court Orders, fake news stories, fake websites of me, and even paid for Twitter hackers to hack this very Twitter account and delete all my posts (which they did on Feb.18, 2025 - deleting 44,000 posts about AHS, the College, Ivermectin, Cancer Treatments, etc). They’ve spent over $10 million in legal fees. All for nothing. They did it because they can. Because no one will stop them.

So thank you for all your support. I truly shouldn’t be here.

Unless God intended for me to be right here.

Give a gift subscription

Share