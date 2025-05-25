VIDEO (Above): May 22, 2025 - Scott Adams describes he will be taking an experimental Cancer Treatment which will raise his chance of survival from 0% to 30%.

VIDEO 02 (May 19, 2025): “IVERMECTIN didn’t work”

“Ivermectin and Fenbendazole…I did try that…it wasn’t that I believed it would work”

“With my doctor’s blessing, he didn’t think it would work, of course”

“It didn’t work at all”

ARTICLE: Scott Adams and the Betrayal of Modern Medicine

Scott Adams is an American cartoonist, author, and commentator, best known for creating the Dilbert comic strip, which satirizes corporate culture and workplace dynamics. Scott has 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

Scott’s most important post on Twitter at this time, which he has pinned, is the following. Interestingly, he mentions my name in a negative context.

I followed Scott Adams in 2016 and found his insights into the US Presidential race fascinating. He called the 2016 election correctly, predicting that Donald Trump would win. He was one of the very few who had it right.

So I was pleasantly surprised when Scott approached me in October 2024 for help with a serious health condition. Of course, I agreed to help.

Fast forward to May 19, 2025. Scott let the world know that he has terminal Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to bones, that he tried Ivermectin and Fenbendazole with my assistance and that it didn’t work.

He followed that up with a May 22, 2025 Tweet that again mentions my name and he has it pinned. It now has 2.3 million views.

Since Scott’s May 19, 2025 video, my Twitter account has been flooded with hundreds of negative messages, attacks, threats, smears and I have had to block hundreds of Twitter accounts to protect myself from the tsunami of abuse.

As they say: “No good deed goes unpunished”.

SO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

Scott’s story is tragic. He has been repeatedly betrayed by Modern Medicine.

Let me explain.

Scott took COVID-19 Vaccines. He trusted his doctors who would have assured him they were “Safe and Effective”. You can count that as a life-changing betrayal.

Since then, Scott has made it very clear that those who didn’t take the COVID-19 Vaccines made the right choice and didn’t have to worry about impacts of the jabs on their health. It is probable that he suffered bodily injury as a result of the jabs.

Scott was then betrayed by his Oncologists. It is clear that his Prostate Cancer was not treated properly. Prostate Cancer patients can live many years, even decades without progression, with the proper Cancer Treatment.

I don’t know what Prostate Cancer treatments Scott took, who his Oncologists were or which Cancer Center he was treated at. But they failed to stop Scott’s cancer from progressing rapidly to a “terminal stage” in a short period of time.

In addition to failing to treat his cancer properly, Scott’s Oncologist lied to him, repeatedly.

First, he told Scott that Ivermectin wouldn’t work, even though he had no way to know whether it would or wouldn’t.

Second, he told Scott that he had 0% chance of survival and would die shortly.

I wish Scott had told us the name of his Oncologist, and the name of the Cancer Center he was treated at, so that other Cancer patients could avoid them and save themselves from harm. Unfortunately, he hasn’t given us these names.

Instead, he has given the world my name, for reasons I don’t understand.

I have never been Scott’s doctor. I was his Health Coach, very briefly.

Our Health Coaching relationship lasted 1.5 months, at which point Scott left.

Scott supposedly tried Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, for a total of 1 month.

Scott never completed my Ivermectin Protocol, which is a minimum of 3 months with follow-up blood work and imaging.

So we will never know if Ivermectin and Fenbendazole would have worked for him or not. Trying it for one month and then stopping, is not sufficient to make any sort of conclusion.

It is the equivalent of doing one chemo cycle, stopping and declaring chemo doesn’t work.

It takes approximately 3 months to see significant changes on blood cancer markers and imaging. During that time, PSA may go up due to cancer cell killing and release of cancer antigens.

So for the hundreds of Twitter posts which had the same identical language: “he tried it, it didn’t work”, all of these posts were entirely false.

Scott didn’t try Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in any proper shape or form and we will never know if it would have worked for him or not.

As for one final betrayal of modern medicine, Scott was told he has 0% chance of survival and would die in the next few months. This is an absurd lie from his Oncologist. There were many options still available for Scott. I could list them.

Why Scott’s Oncologist lied to him repeatedly, I do not know.

Scott it now trying an experimental treatment with “real doctors”, which apparently increases his chance of survival from 0% to 30%. This sounds like yet another lie, from what are presumably American Oncologists working either on an mRNA Cancer Vaccine, or some type of expensive Immune stimulating infusion.

I strongly suspect once we find out what this treatment is, we will also find out it is very expensive. Will it just happen to be ready for market rollout?

Modern medicine has betrayed Scott over and over and over.

Modern medicine has damaged and possibly destroyed Scott’s health.

Scott’s doctors have repeatedly lied to him while failing to treat him properly.

And yet, amidst all of this betrayal of Modern Medicine, Scott doesn’t give us his doctors’ names, or the name of the Cancer Center that failed to treat him properly.

Instead, he has my name pinned with 2.3 million views.

I don’t regret helping Scott Adams. I can sleep well at night. You can help someone only to the degree that they want to be helped.

Presumably, all the doctors who have harmed Scott can sleep well at night too, having been amply compensated for selling pharmaceutical products that have brought Scott nothing but harm to his health.

They will go on to harm others, as they have not been exposed publicly.

Scott’s betrayal by Modern Medicine is a cautionary tale.

I took some important lessons from this experience.

I hope you did too.

I wish Scott Adams nothing but the best, may he beat his Stage 4 Cancer, despite Modern Medicine’s best efforts to prevent him from doing so.

Good luck Scott.

