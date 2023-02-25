“Kelly Chaput, a former Toronto Sun staffer, and her husband were with their two sons on holiday in Mexico last week when Dylan, 13, suddenly became unwell.

According to reports, he was playing at the beach with his little brother on Valentine’s Day when he complained of a headache and other symptoms that suggested sunstroke.

Dylan died hours later on February 15. (click here)

“He was a fine, healthy boy, playing in the ocean with his brother, going to restaurants, shopping for a gift for his girlfriend,” said his devastated mother.

“He was perfect! It happened so fast. There was no indication anything was wrong.”

Last year, a routine eye exam for Dylan revealed hydrocephalus and he had emergency brain surgery in June 2022 at Halifax pediatric hospital. He was given the all-clear from an MRI and follow-up appointment in October.

But the condition returned. Mexican doctors tried to drain the fluid in his brain but Dylan’s condition was too advanced and he died of organ failure.”

