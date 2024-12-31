2024 in REVIEW:

Jan.01, 2024: 154,800

Dec.31, 2024: 345,100

Jan.01, 2024: 33,000 free subscribers

Dec.31, 2024: 71,926 free subscribers

PUBLICATIONS:

WORLD FIRST CANCER PUBLICATION:

MY TAKE…

2024 was my best year on Twitter and Substack!

I gained +190,000 Twitter followers and +39,000 Substack followers.

In November 2024, I surpassed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Twitter following.

My Substack rose from 17th to 7th on the Top Health Publications Leaderboard, just ahead of Steve Kirsch and right behind Dr.Peter McCullough.

A great deal of my success this year came after I parted ways with “The Wellness Company” in February 2024. One day I will tell that story.

And despite bizarre attacks from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, I received 1292 donations and raised over $150,000 on my Legal Fund on GiveSendGo.

My publications made a huge impact (Links to papers below):

Finally, I was able to start Cancer Consultations in August 1, 2024 and have now helped hundreds of Cancer patients from around the world.

Thank you everyone for your support. 2024 has truly been a blessing in so many ways, I could not have imagined the year would unfold the way it has!

God Bless you all.

Give a gift subscription

Share