2024 in REVIEW:
Jan.01, 2024: 154,800
Dec.31, 2024: 345,100
Jan.01, 2024: 33,000 free subscribers
Dec.31, 2024: 71,926 free subscribers
PUBLICATIONS:
WORLD FIRST CANCER PUBLICATION:
MY TAKE…
2024 was my best year on Twitter and Substack!
I gained +190,000 Twitter followers and +39,000 Substack followers.
In November 2024, I surpassed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Twitter following.
My Substack rose from 17th to 7th on the Top Health Publications Leaderboard, just ahead of Steve Kirsch and right behind Dr.Peter McCullough.
A great deal of my success this year came after I parted ways with “The Wellness Company” in February 2024. One day I will tell that story.
And despite bizarre attacks from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, I received 1292 donations and raised over $150,000 on my Legal Fund on GiveSendGo.
My publications made a huge impact (Links to papers below):
Finally, I was able to start Cancer Consultations in August 1, 2024 and have now helped hundreds of Cancer patients from around the world.
Thank you everyone for your support. 2024 has truly been a blessing in so many ways, I could not have imagined the year would unfold the way it has!
God Bless you all.
Thank you, Dr Makis, for your courageous stand for truth. You’ve changed the landscape for my cancer patients, from despair to hope. Blessings on you and your family and to all of us who welcome the sunlight on this medical malfeasance called cancer ‘care’. I appreciate your brave leadership. Happy New Year to all!
Congratulations & Happy New Year, Dr. Makis! God bless you for standing so strong against the medical cabal. Thank you for keeping your oath to "do no harm" and helping so many people! May 2025 bring justice to all those who have come after you and humanity!