ANALYSIS - 180 fully COVID-19 vaccinated Canadian doctors have died suddenly or unexpectedly since the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines - lets look at ALL DEATHS of all ages during 2019-2022:

Deaths:

2019: 463 (doctor deaths all ages)

2020: 542 (+17% vs 2019)

2021: 618 (+33% vs 2019)

2022: 714 (+54% vs 2019)

Conclusion: Doctor excess mortality was +54% in 2022 vs 2019 and still rising!

ALL DEATHS under 30 years old

2022: 6 deaths

2019-2020 average: 0.5/year

Conclusion: Excess mortality age < 30 was +1100% higher in 2022 vs 2019-2020 average

ALL DEATHS under 40 years old

2022: 11 deaths

2019-2020 average: 2.5/year

Conclusion: Excess mortality age < 40 was +340% higher in 2022 vs 2019-2020

CAUSES OF DEATH:

Proper autopsies done: 0/180

For the following, we are dealing with incomplete or limited information:

Turbo Cancer: 42/180 (23%)

Suicide: 11/180 (probably more)

Exercise: 11/180 (3 swim, 2 hike, 2 mountaineer, 2 running, 1 cycle, 1 ski)

Died in Sleep: 6/180

Accident: 5/180 (2 car accident, 2 fall)

Stroke: 2/180

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (Prions): 1/180

Died Suddenly NOS (not otherwise specified): 102/180 (most will be cardiac arrests or heart attacks, a few will be due to blood clots in lungs/pulmonary emboli, aneurysms, neurological injuries or other unusual causes)

CONCLUSION:

Canadian doctors complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and now face an excess mortality of 54% in 2022 which is heavily skewed towards younger physicians, with the youngest doctors under age 30 dying at +1100% excess mortality.

There were 11 deaths while exercising and 6 deaths while sleeping - I believe most of these were due to COVID-19 vaccine induced myocarditis and cardiac arrest, or heart attack.

Of the 180 sudden or unexpected deaths of practicing doctors 42/180 or 23% were cancers, most appear to be turbo cancers, but not all. This is much higher than I expected.

From the limited information, at least 11 doctors died due to suicide and I suspect most (or all) of these are due to neurological injury caused by COVID-19 vaccine spike protein expression and accumulation in the brain.

Canadian Medical Association, which runs full page Pfizer ads in its monthly CMA Journal, has been actively covering up the deaths of their own doctor members since September 3, 2022, when I first alerted them to these sudden deaths. After three letters I sent to CMA Presidents and their legal and media teams, to date I have not received any response in return.

We need proper autopsies of every unexplained sudden death of a doctor (or any healthcare worker), and we will never get them.

Meanwhile, Canadian doctors are not waking up to what’s been done to them and many will be lining up for their 6th COVID-19 vaccine in the fall.

No one can say I didn’t try!